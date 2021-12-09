Advantage Seeks Del. Court OK For Ch. 11 Liquidation

By Leslie Pappas (December 9, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- The former parent of Advantage Rent A Car and its bankrupt affiliates will seek approval Friday of a Chapter 11 plan to liquidate all remaining assets, asking a Delaware bankruptcy court to overrule objections from the Office of the U.S. Trustee that the plan would absolve too many nonfiduciary parties of liability. Advantage Holdco Inc., which sold off its airport rental car business during its bankruptcy, filed a memorandum in support of its combined plan and company disclosures Wednesday. The U.S. Trustee's Office has objected to the plan because it would exculpate post-confirmation entities, or PCEs, such as the DIP lender...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS