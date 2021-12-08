CIT Raps Commerce For Steep Duties On Australian Steel

By Alex Lawson (December 8, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade rejected the government's move to impose steep duties on an Australian steel producer, questioning assertions that the company did not cooperate with the agency's trade investigation. Australia's BlueScope Steel Ltd. and its affiliates successfully poked holes in the U.S. Department of Commerce's 99.2% anti-dumping duty on its hot-rolled steel, with CIT Judge Richard K. Eaton faulting the government's decision to punish the company for noncompliance with its probe. Commerce set its dumping rate based on "adverse facts available" after it determined that BlueScope was not honoring the agency's requests for its pricing and sales data....

