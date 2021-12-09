Third Fla. Federal Judge Recuses Himself In Battle Over Fees

By Madison Arnold (December 9, 2021, 3:44 PM EST) -- A third Florida federal district court judge has recused himself from a biotech whistleblower case, saying he once worked as a defense attorney for a former Shire and Advanced BioHealing Inc. employee whose previous company is the subject of the whistleblower complaint. Judge William F. Jung signed an order recusing himself from the case on Wednesday. A clerk of court randomly reassigned the case to Judge Susan C. Bucklew on Thursday to be finalized, after a magistrate judge recommended a resolution in late November. Just a day before Jung's recusal, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell recused herself as well, saying simply that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS