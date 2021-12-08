Lowe's Hit With $2.1M Jury Verdict In LED IP Trial

By Lauren Berg (December 8, 2021, 9:19 PM EST) -- A California federal jury has found that home improvement retailer Lowe's infringed three LED patents held by Taiwan-based Epistar Corp. and owes more than $2.1 million in damages. The jury determined that Lowe's sold several types of LED lightbulbs that infringed Epistar's U.S. Patent Nos. 8,492,780 and 6,346,771 and that the retail giant should make a one-time royalty payment of just over $2.1 million, according to the verdict reached Monday but entered into the docket Wednesday. Before the trial, Lowe's was found to have infringed Epistar's U.S. Patent No. 7,560,738, according to court records. The jury on Monday found that Lowe's...

