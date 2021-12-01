Squire Patton Adds Former FCC Assistant Bureau Chief

By Jack Rodgers (December 10, 2021, 11:27 AM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has hired a former Federal Communications Commission leader who spent over a decade at the agency, the firm has announced. Gardner Foster joins the firm after six months as a principal at SpaceX, where he focused on satellite regulatory policy and played a lead role in licensing and other company initiatives, the firm said Wednesday. He will work in the Squire Patton's communications practice as of counsel, focusing on licensing, compliance and other transaction-related communications matters. "The firm's communications practice is a global leader and I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to help the...

