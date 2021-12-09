Admitted Bank Fraudster Faces Separate COVID Loan Charge

By Ivan Moreno (December 9, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- A recidivist fraudster and his alleged accomplice stole people's identities to get more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief loans that they then used on cryptocurrency and stock investments, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. The six-count indictment alleges Adedayo Ilori, 42, and Chris Recamier, 58, tried to pilfer $7.5 million from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan fund, ultimately scoring $1 million, prosecutors say. Ilori had been free on $100,000 bail awaiting sentencing in a separate case in which he pled guilty in April to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud...

