Wash. Eatery Operator Owed Virus Coverage, 9th Circ. Told

By Eli Flesch (December 9, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Washington restaurant operator asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its pandemic coverage suit against an Allianz unit, saying the loss of use of its property constituted the kind of physical loss required for coverage under its "all-risk" insurance policy. Neighborhood Grills Managements' appeal makes it one of the latest policyholders to try its hand in the Ninth Circuit. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Neighborhood Grills Management said Wednesday that National Surety Corp. improperly denied it coverage for losses it sustained as a result of government orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. With the appeal, Neighborhood Grills becomes one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS