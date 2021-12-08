Feds Say Chicago Doc Used Veterinary Catheters On Humans

By Hailey Konnath (December 8, 2021, 10:28 PM EST) -- A Chicago-area fertility doctor is accused of unlawfully using catheters intended for use on animals to perform intrauterine inseminations on his human patients, according to a criminal information filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday. Prosecutors said that Dr. Joel G. Brasch, 61, used the veterinary catheter devices on his patients from 2016 to 2018. The devices weren't approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use on humans, the Justice Department said in a statement. Brasch has been charged with receipt in interstate commerce and delivery of an adulterated device, the DOJ said. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS