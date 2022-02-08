International Arbitration Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

By Joyce Hanson (February 8, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP consistently makes a mark with its international arbitration practice, which won a fight for Chevron over a $60 billion Australian natural gas facility and represented Air Canada in a landmark bilateral investment treaty dispute against Venezuela, putting the firm among Law360's 2021 International Arbitration Groups of the Year. International arbitration is a major focus for King & Spalding, according to practice co-head and management committee member Edward Kehoe. While the practice is not proportionally large — 125 lawyers in the 1,200-attorney firm — the group's work contributes significantly to King & Spalding's reputation, Kehoe said. "It was our best year...

