International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Freshfields

By Victoria McKenzie (February 7, 2022, 3:05 PM EST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP last year won more than $9 billion for multinational mining corporations in complex claims against dueling Venezuelan governments and successfully defended the first known investment arbitration award against the Colombian government in annulment proceedings, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 International Arbitration Groups of the Year. Freshfields employs 181 international arbitration specialists around the world, according to the firm, giving the practice an enormous reach and capacity to litigate in multiple languages and jurisdictions. Noiana Marigo leads 40 attorneys in the group's Latin America practice, with a team based in Washington, D.C., New York, Silicon Valley...

