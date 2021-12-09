Amazon Fined $1.3B By Italy's Competition Regulator

By Najiyya Budaly (December 9, 2021, 10:01 AM GMT) -- Italy's antitrust authority said on Thursday that it has fined technology giant Amazon €1.13 billion ($1.3 billion) for allegedly abusing its market dominance, in breach of European Union competition rules. Amazon's move strengthened the company's dominant position to the disadvantage of competing operators, the Italian agency said. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) The Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato said it found that the e-commerce company had favored its "Fulfillment By Amazon" shipping service over other logistics businesses. This move strengthened Amazon's dominant position to the disadvantage of competing operators, the agency said. Amazon allowed sellers who used its "fulfillment" service access...

