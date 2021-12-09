Hostess Brands Fired Quarantined Worker, ADA Suit Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 9, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A Georgia worker sued baked goods company Hostess Brands in federal court, claiming it discriminated against her in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act when it fired her while she was quarantining at home after contracting COVID-19. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Carla Williams alleged the Twinkie-maker discriminated by firing her while she was in quarantine for contracting COVID-19 even though the company's HR had instructed her not to work for 10 days and she had requested Family and Medical Leave Act leave to quarantine. "Defendant failed to engage in the interactive process with Ms. Williams regarding her request for a...

