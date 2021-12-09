WilmerHale Steers Jeb Bush-Led SPAC's $200M IPO

By Charlie Innis (December 9, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- Jackson Acquisition Co., a health care-focused special purpose acquisition company partly run by Jeb Bush, raised $200 million in an initial public offering and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, with guidance by WilmerHale and underwriter's counsel Sidley Austin. The SPAC priced its IPO at $10 per unit, offering 20 million units. A unit includes one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, and unit holders can trade one whole warrant at a later date for one stock at the price of $11.50. The company's units are trading under the symbol "RJAC.U," and the stocks...

