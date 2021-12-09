EPA Urges DC Circ. To Let It Handle Biofuel Reg Concerns

By Morgan Conley (December 9, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- The EPA has urged the D.C. Circuit not to consider the majority of refiners' and biofuel producers' challenge targeting renewable fuel requirements finalized in 2020, arguing that many of the claims are repackaged arguments that have already been rejected and the remaining concerns will be addressed through ongoing rulemaking. In a brief Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the D.C. Circuit it should deny the refiners' and biofuel producers' petitions that challenge the agency's 2020 implementation of the Renewable Fuel Standard program, a federal initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reducing reliance on imported oil for transportation fuels. The RFS...

