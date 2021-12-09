EPA Underestimates Air Pollutant Emissions, Groups Say

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 9, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- Three environmental groups on Thursday announced their plans to sue the Environmental Protection Agency, claiming its estimation methods for air pollutants across U.S. landfills, which it has failed to revise since 1998, are currently causing it to undercount these emissions. The Environmental Integrity Project, Chesapeake Climate Action Network and Sierra Club alleged in a notice of intent to sue that the EPA failed to review its standards for volatile organic compounds, oxides of nitrogen and carbon monoxide emissions every three years as required under the Clean Air Act. "EPA has failed to perform these non-discretionary duties for municipal solid waste landfills....

