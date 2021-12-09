Witness's Positive COVID Test Delays Mass. Corruption Trial

By Chris Villani (December 9, 2021, 11:25 AM EST) -- A former mayoral aide whose corruption trial was slated to begin in Massachusetts federal court Thursday won't go before a jury until March after a witness tested positive for COVID-19. Genoveva Andrade had been set to stand trial in Boston for allegedly working with former Fall River, Massachusetts, Mayor Jasiel Correia to shake down marijuana shops in the South Coast city. Correia has been convicted of forcing the businesses, with Andrade's help, to fork over five- and six-figure sums in order to receive a letter from City Hall allowing them to open in the city. Andrade had struck a no-jail plea...

