Group Sues FTC For Info On Antitrust Policy Shifts

By Matthew Perlman (December 9, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- A libertarian interest group has sued the Federal Trade Commission in an effort to obtain records related to recent policy shifts aimed at invigorating antitrust enforcement made under its current chair, Biden appointee Lina Khan. The Americans for Prosperity Foundation, a conservative group backed by the Koch family, filed a lawsuit in D.C. federal court Wednesday seeking to enforce a request for documents from the FTC under the Freedom of Information Act. The group is asking for documents related to several moves, but pointed in a statement Thursday to a July decision rescinding a 2015 policy covering the agency's "unfair methods...

