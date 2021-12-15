McDonald Hopkins Picks Up Benefits Partner In Chicago

By Abby Wargo (December 15, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- McDonald Hopkins LLC added a seasoned benefits and executive compensation lawyer to its ranks in the Windy City, luring an attorney from boutique firm Keightley & Ashner who brings experience working as in-house counsel and a U.S. Department of Labor litigator. Elliot Raff joined McDonald Hopkins' tax and benefits group and its executive compensation and governance practice team, the firm announced last week. Raff has over 30 years of legal experience, having worked at Bristol Myers Squibb and Sears. He also served as a DOL trial attorney for five years at the beginning of his career. Raff, who spent 18 months...

