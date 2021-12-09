Fla. Justices Side With State Farm On PIP Rates

By Nathan Hale (December 9, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- State Farm claimed a win in the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday as the high court rejected a Tampa-based MRI center's challenge to the insurer's method for calculating reasonable charges for reimbursement under the state's personal injury protection law. MRI Associates of Tampa Inc., which does business as Park Place MRI, contended that State Farm and other insurers must elect to follow either a "fact-dependent" method of calculating reasonable charges, based on a list of certain designated factors, or follow a "schedule of maximum charges" provided in the PIP statute. It said State Farm's policy violates the law by combining the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS