Unfounded Racial Bias Claims Get Fla. Atty 2-Year Suspension

By Nathan Hale (December 9, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Tampa attorney already serving a one-year suspension for unfounded claims of racial bias against judges and opposing counsel, as well as other misconduct, was slapped with a two-year suspension Thursday by the Florida Supreme Court for similar behavior. A court-appointed referee had recommended a 90-day suspension for Kelsay D. Patterson, suggesting that the Florida Bar was double-dipping by seeking more punishment for similar behavior during an overlapping time period, but the state's highest court took just the opposite view. "We think that the referee got this case exactly backward," the justices said in their unanimous opinion. "The referee discounted the...

