Ex-Workers Get Probation For Polluting Ill. Sewage System

By Celeste Bott (December 9, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- Two former employees of a logistics company's Illinois tanker washing business have been sentenced to probation for violating the Clean Water Act, after admitting they unlawfully dumped improperly treated wastewater into an Illinois city's sewage system. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso sentenced former A&R Logistics Inc. employee Richard W. Stubblefield Jr., 44, to one year probation Thursday for his role in dumping wastewater that didn't meet federally-approved acidity limits into the city of Joliet's sewage system. He will also have to pay a $1,000 fine. His ex-coworker, Roland E. Tondini, was also sentenced to probation on Friday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Chapman told...

