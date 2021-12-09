NYC Council Votes To Give Noncitizens Local Voting Rights

By Mike LaSusa (December 9, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- The New York City Council voted Thursday to allow hundreds of thousands of noncitizens to cast ballots in local Big Apple elections, making it the biggest city in the U.S. to approve an extension of voting rights to immigrants. The measure, if signed by the mayor, would give municipal voting rights to noncitizens with work authorization or permanent lawful resident status as long as they meet New York City's other criteria for voting. The law would go into effect ahead of the next municipal elections in 2023. The bill's sponsor, Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, celebrated its passage Thursday in a statement....

