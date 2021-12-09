2 Survivors' Family Files 1st Suit Over Mich. School Shooting

By Lauren Berg (December 9, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- The parents of two sisters who survived last month's deadly shooting at a suburban Detroit high school hit the Oxford Community School District on Thursday with the first lawsuit over the tragedy, saying it could have been prevented after school officials learned of threats the teenage shooting suspect made online. On Nov. 30, four students were killed and six others seriously injured during a shooting at Oxford High School — a tragedy that could have been avoided had school officials intervened when parents expressed concern about the shooting suspect's violent social media posts, according to the complaint filed by Jeffrey and...

