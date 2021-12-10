DOJ Wins Appeal To Extradite Assange On Espionage Charges

By Richard Crump (December 10, 2021, 10:32 AM GMT) -- English judges on Friday overturned a decision blocking the extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S. on espionage charges, saying that promises by American prosecutors that the Wikileaks founder would not be held in harsh conditions outweighed the risk of suicide. Julian Assange is wanted by U.S. prosecutors on charges he published classified documents covering the country's conduct in Iraq and Afghanistan wars. (Guy Smallman/Getty Images) In a decision handed down at the Royal Courts of Justice, Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett and Judge Timothy Holroyde sent the case back to Westminster Magistrates' Court with instructions to pass it along to...

