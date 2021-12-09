GAO Faults DOD For Cybersecurity Program Complaints

By Grace Dixon (December 9, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's pilot program requiring defense contractors to meet minimum cybersecurity requirements has repeatedly left contractors in the dark, a government watchdog has found, recommending that the agency improve communication with the industry. In a report released Wednesday, the Government Accountability Office reviewed the DOD's efforts to implement the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, which continues to face delays and other concerns. Contractors told the government watchdog that a lack of guidance had left companies unsure of how they should prepare for the program's eventual implementation, and the GAO agreed that that DOD communication with industry members regarding...

