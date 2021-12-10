Liberty Says $1.3M Settlement Shatters Glass Coverage Suit

By Ganesh Setty (December 10, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- A California glass manufacturer's $1.3 million settlement over allegedly defective glass panels isn't covered by its Liberty Mutual insurance policy, the insurer told the Ninth Circuit, because the settlement didn't result from a court proceeding. Liberty Mutual says it has no duty to cover a glass manufacturer's $1.3 million settlement over allegedly faulty glass panels. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Rather, the settlement was reached out of court and therefore not covered, the insurer argued Wednesday in response to Glasswerks LA Inc.'s opening brief, asking the court to affirm a lower court's dismissal of the suit with prejudice. "By way of...

