Federal Judge Puts Calif. Pay-For-Delay Ban On Hold

By Bryan Koenig (December 9, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- A California federal judge imposed a temporary block Thursday on the Golden State's recent law banning most so-called pay-for-delay deals, siding with the generic-drug industry's trade association that the measure affects patent litigation settlements with no connection to California. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley granted the Association for Accessible Medicines a preliminary injunction against California Assembly Bill 824. He concluded both that AAM has standing to sue where it didn't in its first challenge and that the group is likely to succeed in showing that the 2019 law unconstitutionally reaches across state lines, in violation of the dormant commerce clause's...

