Mayer Brown Nabs Ex-Jones Day Securities Litigator In Texas

By Sarah Martinson (December 10, 2021, 1:48 PM EST) -- A former Jones Day securities litigation partner with more than a decade of experience has moved to Mayer Brown LLP in Houston, continuing the firm's yearlong hiring spree of partners in offices across the U.S. Jackie Vallette, who worked at Jones Day in California and Texas for 12 years, joined Mayer Brown's litigation and dispute resolution practice as a partner, Mayer Brown announced Thursday. Vallette said in a statement that Mayer Brown is "an ideal fit" for her practice, "combining a nationally recognized securities litigation practice with a collaborative, entrepreneurial spirit and a strong and increasing commitment to the Texas market...

