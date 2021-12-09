Ex-Merrill Adviser Asks To Block JP Morgan's Client Poaching

By Lauren Berg (December 9, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- A financial adviser who left Merrill Lynch to work for J.P. Morgan asked a California federal judge during a hearing Thursday to immediately block J.P. Morgan from poaching her clients, while the bank says the adviser hasn't shown a need for an emergency order. During a remote hearing, counsel for veteran adviser Gwen Campbell told U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. that a court order is necessary while the parties duke it out in private arbitration required by her employment contract to make sure J.P. Morgan doesn't lure away any of her clients and ruin the relationships she has cultivated...

