Texas County Can't Escape Suit Over Car Accident On Beach

By Mike Curley (December 10, 2021, 1:32 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court won't throw out claims against Galveston County alleging one of its deputies is liable for two women's injuries after he ordered an unlicensed driver to move a stuck vehicle, saying there are factual disputes that preclude a judgment finding the county is immune. In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-justice panel affirmed the denial of Galveston's plea in the suit filed by Victoria Leach and Stacie Habetz, finding there is conflicting evidence and a question of fact as to whether the deputy in question exercised control over the vehicle that struck the pair. According to the suit,...

