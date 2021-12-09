FCC Says Station Owner's Daughter Can't Intervene In Probe

By J. Edward Moreno (December 9, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- A Federal Communications Commission judge ruled Thursday that Wendy Sipple, the daughter of Pennsylvania convicted felon Roger Wahl and who is seeking to take ownership of his radio station, can't intervene in the agency's proceedings to decide if Wahl can keep his FCC license. FCC Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin agreed with the FCC's Media Bureau, which argued that Sipple adds nothing to the probe regarding her father's ability to keep the license. Sipple is seeking ownership of the radio station and license for WQZS-FM in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania. Wahl was convicted of a felony and several misdemeanors for using a...

