3rd Circ. Says Missing Info On Notice Doesn't Vacate Removal

By Matthew Santoni (December 9, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Guatemalan immigrant can't point to a missing date and time on the notice to appear for her immigration proceedings as a reason to overturn orders that she be removed, the Third Circuit said Thursday. Martha Elena Chavez-Chilel had sought to terminate her removal proceedings on the grounds that the notice the government sent her only said she was to appear "on a date to be set at a time to be set," and it wasn't until she got a hearing notice that she learned when to go. But her immigration judge, the Board of Immigration Appeals and the Third Circuit...

