SEIU Says Hospital Owes $2.3M In Benefit Fund Contributions

By Abby Wargo (December 9, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- An SEIU local on Thursday asked a New York state court to confirm an arbitration award requiring a Far Rockaway hospital to pay its benefits funds nearly $2.3 million in unpaid benefits, arbitration costs and attorney fees. 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East filed a petition in New York Supreme Court, asking for an order confirming the arbitral award, which includes $1.4 million for the general benefits fund and $782,000 for the pension fund, from St. John's Episcopal Hospital South Shore. The union alleged that the hospital failed to remit its contributions to the union's benefit funds for September 2021 as required...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS