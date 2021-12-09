Defunct Pa. Law Firm Fights Landlord's $320K Judgment Bid

By Bill Wichert (December 9, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- Feldstein Grinberg Lang & McKee PC has told a Pennsylvania state court that its former landlord is not entitled to more than $320,000 in rent and related costs since the property owner ended their lease agreement after the law firm allegedly became insolvent, saying any amount due should be offset by the landlord's sale of the firm's belongings. In response to landlord 428 BOA LLC's Oct. 1 complaint seeking a roughly $321,000 judgment against the now-defunct Pittsburgh firm, Feldstein Grinberg noted Wednesday that, under the terms of the agreement, "if the tenant becomes insolvent, the landlord may terminate this lease and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS