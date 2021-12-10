Ex-PharmaCann Worker Fired After Reporting Mold, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (December 10, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- A former PharmaCann employee says he was fired by the company in retaliation for raising health and safety concerns about mold growing on cannabis plants, according to an Illinois state court suit that asserts claims under the Illinois Whistleblower Act. William Sanford worked for PharmaCann as a production supervisor. According to the Dec. 6 complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court, his job duties included inspecting and pruning cannabis batches before they were processed and bagged for consumers and medical patients. If Sanford or another member of his team discovered excessive amounts of mold growing on a cannabis batch after samples of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS