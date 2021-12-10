Carlton Fields Snags Venable Litigator For LA Office

By James Mills (December 10, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- Carlton Fields has snared a prominent commercial litigation attorney from Venable LLP to help expand the ranks of its Los Angeles office. Ellyn Garofalo joins Carlton Fields as a partner after spending three years as a partner at Venable. With decades of trial experience, she handles business disputes including breach of contract claims, partnership disputes, securities and investor fraud claims, and real estate litigation. She also advises clients on Fifth Amendment issues implicated in parallel civil, criminal, and regulatory proceedings. "The thing that really drew me to this firm is the collegiality across the country," Garofalo told Law360 Pulse during a...

