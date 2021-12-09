Vape Co. To Pay $51M Over Youth Ad Blitz, Mass. AG Says

By Brian Dowling (December 9, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- A shuttered e-cigarette seller will pay nearly $51 million to settle civil claims brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey that it illegally marketed its sweetened nicotine pods to minors, according to an announcement Thursday. Eonsmoke LLC, which dissolved in 2020, will pay $50 million to the state, and its co-owners — Gregory Grishayev and Michael Tolmach — will kick in $750,000 for allegedly violating the Bay State's strong consumer laws by targeting underaged consumers with social media ads for their vaping products. The founders and the company had defaulted after not showing up in state court in January despite repeated...

