Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky To Co-Lead Del. StoneMor Suits

By Matthew Santoni (December 10, 2021, 2:27 PM EST) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Pomerantz LLP will take the lead over a pair of consolidated lawsuits against the principals of cemetery and funeral home giant StoneMor Inc., the Delaware Chancery Court has ordered. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III granted the motion to consolidate the suits, appointing the two investors as co-lead plaintiffs, naming the two firms as co-lead counsel and Ashby & Geddes PA as local counsel. The complaint filed by minority investor Lewis Titterton will be the operative complaint moving forward, with an earlier lawsuit by Adam Fried put on hold, the court said. "The actions involve numerous overlapping...

