Analyzing FCA Materiality Defense Outcomes Under Escobar

By Brenna Jenny, Matthew Bergs and Paul Kalb (December 13, 2021, 11:50 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's 2016 decision in Universal Health Services Inc. v. U.S., generally known as the Escobar case,[1] put a spotlight on the government's continued payment in False Claims Act cases, establishing that the government's continued payment despite actual knowledge of a violation is a strong defense against the element of materiality. To assess the current effectiveness of this defense, we analyzed all published opinions in FCA cases issued from July 1, 2019, to the present that substantively addressed the relevance of the government's continued payment to the materiality inquiry.[2] Our analysis revealed that Escobar's continued-payment defense is often a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS