Ga. Judge Will Pay $25K Fine To End Campaign Funds Probe

By Morgan Conley (December 9, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- A suspended Georgia Court of Appeals judge has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine to end allegations he violated campaign finance laws while serving as a state lawmaker, according to a consent decree approved Thursday by the state's campaign finance watchdog. The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission accused Court of Appeals Judge Christian A. Coomer of failing to report roughly $21,000 in transactions involving his campaign account and spending roughly $17,000 in campaign funds on ineligible expenses during his time in the Georgia House of Representatives, according to the consent decree. The vast majority of the alleged violations took...

