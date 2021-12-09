Monsanto Snags Another Jury Victory In Calif. Roundup Trial

By Hailey Konnath (December 9, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- A California jury on Thursday sided with Monsanto in a woman's case alleging she got cancer after using Roundup, finding that the company wasn't negligent in designing its weed killer, nor did it know that the product was dangerous or likely to be dangerous. Monsanto scored a second favorable jury verdict Thursday in cases alleging the active ingredient in its Roundup weed killer causes cancer. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) The San Bernardino County jury returned its verdict after a monthslong trial held remotely. It's the second favorable jury verdict secured by Monsanto in cases alleging that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, causes cancer....

