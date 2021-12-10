Ga. Judge Keeps Alive DOJ Suit Against State Voting Law

By Ben Kochman (December 10, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice can continue its challenge of a controversial Georgia voting law enacted in March, after a Georgia federal judge found that officials have plausibly claimed that the bill disproportionately targets Black voters and breaches the Voting Rights Act. In a ruling late Thursday, U.S. District Judge J. P. Boulee rejected a bid from Georgia state officials and the Republican national leaders to dismiss the DOJ's lawsuit, filed in June, challenging provisions of Georgia's S.B. 202 that restrict access to mail-in voting, ballot drop boxes and other forms of voting that have been embraced by Black voters. The Georgia law was...

