No Teva Execs Testified In NY Opioid Trial, Jury Told

By Emily Field and Cara Salvatore (December 9, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- A lawyer for the state of New York pointed out to jurors during closing arguments Thursday that no current employees of drugmakers owned by Teva testified about the company's practices during the opioid epidemic. John Oleske, senior enforcement counsel for New York, told jurors that Teva had its chance to bring in present corporate and legal officers to explain that its opioid practices are completely safe and, to the extent there were past problems, they have been fixed — but they didn't offer those witnesses. At least one employee of Teva distributor Anda, however, did testify during the trial. "If they could...

