Tarantino Swings At Miramax In 'Pulp Fiction' NFT Standoff

By Andrew Karpan (December 10, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- Quentin Tarantino has taken shots at his former movie studio, which is suing him, asserting that Miramax LLC has no right to use copyright law or old contracts to stop him from selling nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, attached to parts of a handwritten screenplay for his 1994 hit movie "Pulp Fiction," while also claiming the studio is "a shell of its former self." The colorful response from the director's lawyers came Thursday, a little under a month after Miramax had sued him in California federal court, following an appearance at a New York NFT industry event in early November. There, Tarantino had...

