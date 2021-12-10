Kirkland, Paul Weiss Rep In Corcentric's $1.2B Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (December 10, 2021, 2:23 PM EST) -- Business-to-business accounts receivable group Corcentric, guided by Kirkland, said Friday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company and Paul Weiss client North Mountain in a deal valuing the combined entity at $1.2 billion. Corcentric will receive about $182 million in gross proceeds, including a $50 million private investment in public equity component, according to a joint statement with North Mountain Merger Corp. "We are immensely proud of Corcentric's accomplishments since our founding 25 years ago, and we are excited to lead the next stage of development alongside the North Mountain team," Corcentric founder, chairman and CEO Douglas Clark said...

