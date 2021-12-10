Getty Images Inks $4.8B SPAC Deal Driven By 4 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (December 10, 2021, 9:22 AM EST) -- Multimedia content giant Getty Images will go public at a roughly $4.8 billion enterprise value by merging with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Friday, in a transaction put together with help from four law firms. The transaction calls for Seattle-based Getty Images to become listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GETY" after combining with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, according to a statement. Getty Images offers a library of stock and news photos and videos for use by enterprises or individuals. Getty Images is represented...

