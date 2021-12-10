Court Asked To Create Fund In Atrium Defective Mesh MDL

By Jonathan Capriel (December 10, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- Atrium Medical Corp. has inked a deal that will allow it to escape claims that it sold defective surgical mesh, and now those who say they were harmed by it are asking a New Hampshire federal judge to set up a settlement fund so the unspecified amount of money can start to be distributed. The settlement, which is confidential, ends litigation that has winded through Judge Landya B. McCafferty's court for nearly half a decade, without Atrium admitting any liability or wrongdoing, a motion filed Thursday by the claimants said. There are some hiccups with "the exact distribution of any settlement monies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS