Mallinckrodt Calls Opioid, Acthar Deals Vital To Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (December 10, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- A restructuring adviser for Mallinckrodt told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday that the drugmaker's proposed Chapter 11 plan would be impossible without the company's settlements of opioid injury and federal Acthar reimbursement claims. On the virtual stand at the end of the second week of confirmation hearings on Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 plan, AlixPartners consultant Randall Eisenberg said that without the settlements the drugmaker's future viability would be in danger and it would have no choice but to pursue a liquidation that would drastically cut recoveries for the company's unsecured creditors. "This plan we have here today would not be confirmable unless...

