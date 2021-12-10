Advantage Gets OK On Ch. 11 Plan Sans 5-Year Immunity

By Leslie Pappas (December 10, 2021, 5:30 PM EST) -- Advantage Rent a Car's former owner won court approval of its Chapter 11 liquidation plan Friday after agreeing to change forward-looking provisions that would have shielded a trustee and a secured lender from liabilities for up to five years after bankruptcy. The Office of the U.S. Trustee had objected to the provisions, arguing there was no reason to give immunity to professionals in advance. At the debtors' confirmation hearing Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt agreed and questioned whether any other bankruptcy court had approved "forward-looking rather than backward-looking" exculpation provisions. "I am nervous about being the first court to...

