Fed. Circ. Rejects Steel Duties 'Enhanced' By Key Trade Law

By Alex Lawson (December 10, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday took a bite out of the government's ability to set higher anti-dumping duties on foreign products, ruling that the U.S. Department of Commerce misread a key trade law that empowers the agency to counter distortions in foreign markets. The dispute is the first in a number of cases awaiting guidance from the appeals court on the scope of a key passage in the 2015 Trade Preferences Extension Act that allows Commerce to set higher duties when a "particular market situation," or PMS, has warped the home market of the product under investigation. The U.S. Court of...

